El Salvador International Airport, serves 15 thousand passengers daily

by admin
According to the authorities of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), the El Salvador International Airport serves an average of 15 thousand passengers daily, between arrivals, departures and connections.

This Airport is the door that connects El Salvador with the world. This year alone, more than 4.1 million passengers have been served. Recently, the Government has carried out renovations in some spaces to improve the visitor experience.

In addition, work has been carried out on the main street, internal streets and parking areas. It is definitely a significant improvement for users and people who come to receive their family and friends.

