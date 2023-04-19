El Salvador is about to celebrate a year without homicides

On April 18, no homicides were recorded nationwide, accumulating 15 days so far this month. Similarly, during the new administration, 348 days have been recorded without violent deaths.

Due to the multiple measures that the authorities have taken, El Salvador has become a benchmark at the Latin American level in terms of security. Different nations have even tried to replicate the Territorial Control Plan (PCT) to combat crime.

It should be noted that, under the Exception Regime, more than 67,200 gang members have been captured, almost completely extinguishing the criminal structures of the national territory. Likewise, homicides are no longer one of the most recurring crimes in the country.