El Salvador is solving the causes of migration

The ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, affirmed that the Central American country is already solving the problems that caused the massive migration to the North American nation.

“Salvadoran migration occurred due to two factors: insecurity and lack of opportunities. The armed conflict and gangs forced 3.5 million Salvadorans to leave their homes,” said the diplomat.

El Salvador was known internationally for its violence and insecurity, causing its citizens to decide to leave the country in search of better opportunities; However, now the national reality is changing, since the stage of violence has been overcome.

