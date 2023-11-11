El Salvador leads Central America in strengthening Essential Health Functions

The largest hospital in the Gaza Strip was bombed on Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported, adding that 20 hospitals in the besieged Palestinian enclave were now completely out of service.

According to the Communications Office of the Gaza government, controlled by the Hamas terrorist group, 13 people were killed and dozens injured during the Israeli attack on Al-Shifa Hospital, while Israeli forces approached the center by land and demanded its evacuation.

Israel has accused Hamas fighters of hiding in hospitals and stated that it occasionally used the Al-Shifa complex to install its main command center underground, a claim rejected by the terrorist group and by staff at the center, who maintain that Israel is creating a pretext to attack him.

More and more people are living in or around Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, hoping to be safer than at home or in United Nations shelters in the north of the Strip, several of which which have been attacked repeatedly. Israeli troops were about three kilometers from the complex, according to its director.

Early on Friday, Israel attacked the hospital courtyard and the obstetrics department, said the head of the Hamas press office in Gaza, Salama Maarouf.

A video from the scene recorded the sound of gunshots that woke people in their makeshift shelters in the courtyard, followed by screams for ambulances. The video was confirmed by The New York Times.

“Hell on earth”

At the same briefing, the U.N. humanitarian office said there have been “problems” getting aid to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, designed for pedestrians, not trucks. Only 65 trucks with food, medicine, hygiene items and water, and seven ambulances, crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Wednesday.

None of that aid can reach northern Gaza, he added.

“We cannot drive to the north at the current time, which is, of course, deeply frustrating because we know that there are several hundred thousand people who remain in the north,” said the spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jens Laerke.

“If there is a hell on earth today, it is called northern Gaza,” he added. “It is a life of fear during the day and darkness at night, and what do you tell your children in a situation like this, which is almost unimaginable? “Is the fire you see in the sky going to kill you?”

Gaza City, the largest in the enclave, is at the center of the Israeli campaign to crush Hamas following its deadly October 7 raid in which 1,400 people were killed and another 240 kidnapped.

More than 10,800 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, which is now in its second month, according to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which does not differentiate between civilian and insurgent deaths. Another 2,650 people are missing and could be trapped or dead under the rubble.

Although US President Joe Biden and others have questioned the numbers as exaggerated, US Deputy Secretary of State Barbara Leaf told lawmakers earlier in the week that it was “very possible” that the actual numbers were higher than the estimates. reported.

The Israeli military announced Friday that it killed 19 Hamas members overnight – including a company commander and a platoon commander involved in the Oct. 7 assault – and destroyed a cargo container that had about 20 rocket launchers.

Since the beginning of the week, the army had reserved several hours a day to allow civilians to flee from combat zones in the north of the Strip to the south along the main highway that connects both ends of the enclave. More than 120,000 civilians escaped between Sunday and Thursday, according to United Nations observers.

On Thursday, a crowd of Palestinian families, stretching as far as the eye could see, walked south, escaping Israeli airstrikes and ground fighting between soldiers and Hamas fighters.

On Friday, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, described the four-hour Israeli pauses as “cynical and cruel,” saying they are enough “to let people breathe and remember the sound of life without bombings, before to start bombing them again.”

Asked about the agreement during an interview with Fox News broadcast last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “the fighting against the enemy Hamas, against the Hamas terrorists, continues, but in specific places for a certain period.” , a few hours here and there, we want to facilitate the safe passage of civilians away from combat zones. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Although he suggested earlier this week that Israel would be responsible for security in Gaza for an indefinite period, in the interview with Fox he indicated that the country does not seek to occupy or govern the Strip.

