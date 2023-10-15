El Salvador loses to Martinique and descends to Nations League B

The El Salvador team lost 1-0 against Martinique on the third day of group A of the Concacaf Nations League A, so it is mathematically relegated to League B.

Martinique’s winning goal was scored by Johnny Marajo in the 33rd minute. El Salvador had opportunities to tie the game, but could not achieve them.

With this defeat, El Salvador adds its third defeat in the tournament and remains in last place in group A, with 0 points. Martinique, for its part, adds its second victory and is placed in second place, with 6 points.

Mario González assumes responsibility

Goalkeeper Mario González took responsibility for the defeat and said that the team was not up to par.

«It was difficult for us but we know that we need work. It was difficult for us to adapt but that’s the way it is, we are responsible and we are going to try to change this,” González said.

Rubén de la Barrera: “we tried to generate options but we were not successful”

Coach Rubén de la Barrera said that the team started well but the first goal ended up throwing off their approach.

“We had a good start to the game and it could have allowed us to go ahead but their first goal came,” said de la Barrera. “After 1-0 the next few minutes you have to respond and we tried to generate options but we were not successful.”

The El Salvador team will play its last game of the group stage next Tuesday against Martinique in the magical González in which participation will close.