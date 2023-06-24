Home » El Salvador maintains the lowest homicide rate in Central America
El Salvador maintains the lowest homicide rate in Central America

El Salvador maintains the lowest homicide rate in Central America

Last Friday, June 23, it ended with a record of zero homicides throughout the national territory, this according to official statistics published by the National Civil Police (PNC).

With this new day without homicides, there are three consecutive days without violent acts in El Salvador, which correspond to June 21, 22 and 23.

The month of June has already registered 18 days without homicides thanks to the Territorial Control Plan implemented by the PNC and the Armed Forces, which also managed to connect eight consecutive days without homicides between the 6th and 11th of this month.

On the other hand, the first six months of the year add up to 123 days without homicides and 393 since President Nayib Bukele took office in 2019. Of these, 285 days without deaths due to violence have been achieved during the Exception Regime.

El Salvador continues to host the lowest homicide rate in Central America, and being one of the safest in Latin America, as reported by the Security Cabinet, based on statistics.

