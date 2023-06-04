El Salvador makes historic changes in road connectivity and infrastructure with the current government

In four years of government of the current administration, the Salvadoran population has benefited through historic investments in infrastructure and road connectivity, providing spaces with adequate conditions for care and mobilization.

“Building a better future,” said the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, in a video posted on his Twitter account, where he highlights the most important works that have been carried out during the administration of President Nayib Bukele.

The works include the construction of the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT), the largest and most modern prison megastructure in Latin America, the renovation of hospitals nationwide, the construction and renovation of border points and their buildings, the start of the Viaducto project Francisco Morazán and expansion of the Los Chorros highway that will help reduce traffic in the area.

In addition, it highlights the Gerardo Barrios bypass, the Utila overpass, the Surfcity bypass, Sunset Park, the Obispo-Zonte expansion, the Claudia Lars Peripheral, the new Arce bridge on the border with Guatemala and the multilevel crossing at the Integration roundabout.

On the other hand, it details the projects that will be carried out in the future, among them, the Tren del Pacífico and the Apopa bypass, structures that will give the country greater connectivity at the regional level and will contribute to the national economic revitalization.