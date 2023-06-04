Home » El Salvador makes historic changes in road connectivity and infrastructure with the current government
News

El Salvador makes historic changes in road connectivity and infrastructure with the current government

by admin
El Salvador makes historic changes in road connectivity and infrastructure with the current government

In four years of government of the current administration, the Salvadoran population has benefited through historic investments in infrastructure and road connectivity, providing spaces with adequate conditions for care and mobilization.

“Building a better future,” said the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, in a video posted on his Twitter account, where he highlights the most important works that have been carried out during the administration of President Nayib Bukele.

The works include the construction of the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT), the largest and most modern prison megastructure in Latin America, the renovation of hospitals nationwide, the construction and renovation of border points and their buildings, the start of the Viaducto project Francisco Morazán and expansion of the Los Chorros highway that will help reduce traffic in the area.

In addition, it highlights the Gerardo Barrios bypass, the Utila overpass, the Surfcity bypass, Sunset Park, the Obispo-Zonte expansion, the Claudia Lars Peripheral, the new Arce bridge on the border with Guatemala and the multilevel crossing at the Integration roundabout.

On the other hand, it details the projects that will be carried out in the future, among them, the Tren del Pacífico and the Apopa bypass, structures that will give the country greater connectivity at the regional level and will contribute to the national economic revitalization.

See also  Hebi: Improve quality and comprehensive strength in terms of structural adjustment and transformation - China Daily

You may also like

We want to continue to use coal, oil...

Heavily drunk – “unconscious” woman in front of...

‘Millos’ beat América 2-1 and is one point...

UNICEF will support the remodeling of Santa Lucía...

Rammstein responds to allegations against Till Lindemann |...

It is not the first time that Benedetti...

Alkolenker overlooked oncoming traffic in Rüstorf – three...

Presale tickets for Carlos Vives tour

Neymar’s businesses

7 steps to a successful project (free white...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy