El Salvador prepares to host an international surf tournament

From May 7 to 13, El Salvador will host the 2023 ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship, an international event that is part of the Surf City project, launched as a strategy to position the country among world-class tourist destinations and thus promote the economic and social development of Salvadorans settled in coastal areas.

The tournament will take place at El Sunzal beach, in La Libertad.

On this day, the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez, toured the area and explained “Our athletes will have the opportunity to compete with the best in the world. It is the first Longboard tournament that we have here in El Salvador, there are more than 33 delegations, more than 110 athletes”.

The Government, through the Surf City project, is gaining more and more projection on a global scale. For this year, the Tourism portfolio plans to develop six international surfing competitions.