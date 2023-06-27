El Salvador qualifies for the Long Board final

The Salvadoran Sindy Portillo, achieved first position with an average of 8.03 in her heat of round number 2 and secured her participation in the longboard category surfing grand final at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

Sindy Portillo stayed with Heat 1 and was positioned in the first box, beating Costa Rican Roan Reyes, who scored 6.80 and Colombian Margarita Conde with 4.50.

With this excellent participation, El Salvador regains hope and will seek gold at the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

The San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games take place in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, thanks to the efforts of the Government of President Nayib Bukele to transform the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

