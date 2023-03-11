At the end of Friday, March 10, El Salvador did not register homicides in the national territory, adding a total of 319 days without these violent acts since the arrival of President Nayib Bukele to the Government.

“We ended on Friday, March 10, with 0 homicides in the country,” reported the PNC.

Since the arrival of President Nayib Bukele to the Government, El Salvador began to experience an improvement in the security climate, achieving to date a drastic reduction in the unprecedented homicide rate.