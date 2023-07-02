El Salvador receives an Olympic and world triple jump champion for the Central American and Caribbean Games

On July 1, the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, who is an Olympic and world triple jump champion, arrived in El Salvador to participate in the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

“We arrived in San Salvador for the Central American and Caribbean Games,” the athlete highlighted with emotion. For her part, the president of the National Sports Institute of El Salvador (INDES), Yamil Bukele, gave her a warm welcome: “The queen has arrived! Yulimar Rojas, Olympic and world triple jump champion, arrived in El Salvador this morning to seek the throne of athletics at our Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023. Welcome, Yulimar!”

Yulimar Rojas currently holds the world record in the triple jump, with a jump of 15.74 meters. In 2020, she was voted the best female athlete of the year by World Athletics.

