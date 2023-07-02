Home » El Salvador receives an Olympic and world triple jump champion for the Central American and Caribbean Games
News

El Salvador receives an Olympic and world triple jump champion for the Central American and Caribbean Games

by admin
El Salvador receives an Olympic and world triple jump champion for the Central American and Caribbean Games

On July 1, the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, who is an Olympic and world triple jump champion, arrived in El Salvador to participate in the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

“We arrived in San Salvador for the Central American and Caribbean Games,” the athlete highlighted with emotion. For her part, the president of the National Sports Institute of El Salvador (INDES), Yamil Bukele, gave her a warm welcome: “The queen has arrived! Yulimar Rojas, Olympic and world triple jump champion, arrived in El Salvador this morning to seek the throne of athletics at our Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023. Welcome, Yulimar!”

Yulimar Rojas currently holds the world record in the triple jump, with a jump of 15.74 meters. In 2020, she was voted the best female athlete of the year by World Athletics.

See also  Audi: the first Power Unit on the test bench by the end of 2023

You may also like

Union politician Pilsinger: Lauterbach stirs up “fear and...

Nueva Ideas will guarantee order and compliance with...

New Migration Measures Implemented by Cuban Authorities to...

Outrageous! Man killed an anteater in Valle del...

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results and...

Juancho de la Espriella recalled the iconic melody...

Fun and entertainment at the Wels town festival

Delary Stoffers is the new Miss Ecuador 2023

Due to criminal records, endorsement is withdrawn from...

Canterano birthday: Lucas Vázquez turns 32

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy