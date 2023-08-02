El Salvador records 420 days without registering homicides – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

Through social networks, the Police highlighted that Tuesday, August 1, ended with zero homicides nationwide, adding 420 without deaths due to violence during the administration of President Nayib Bukele.

According to the authorities, the Territorial Control Plan is an effective security strategy since it has allowed the capture of members of criminal structures.

In addition, they highlighted that no murders were reported on the first day of August, which makes it one of the safest months in the country’s history.

In total of the 420 days with zero homicides in the current administration, 312 have been counted in the execution of the emergency regime.

