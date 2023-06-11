El Salvador reduced irregular migration to the United States by 40%

The United States ambassador to El Salvador, William Duncan, assured on Thursday that El Salvador has reduced irregular migration to the North American nation by “almost 40%.”

“The good news is that, speaking of El Salvador, we have seen a reduction of almost 40% in the number of people who are going to the United States irregularly, comparing the current year with last year,” the diplomat told the being interviewed on a local radio.

Duncan emphasized that “40% fewer people is very good news for everyone, especially, I think, for El Salvador, because they are people the country needs for its future.”

The ambassador assured that his country is working with the Salvadoran government on economic development “which, basically, is the answer for a country like El Salvador.”

“The economy has to grow, there has to be more employment for people,” he added.

And he added that El Salvador is “an important economic partner” for the United States.

The number of undocumented Salvadorans who tried to enter the United States through its southern border in 2022 exceeded 85,000, while since 2020 the number has reached 222,622, according to data from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

Among the Salvadorans in an irregular situation registered by CBP at the US southern border last year were a total of 14,838 unaccompanied minors.

The main reasons that lead Salvadorans to migrate irregularly are family reunification, the search for better economic conditions, violence, and currently persecution by the State.