El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

The Government is committed to strengthening the country’s aeronautical industry, as part of the strategies to continue boosting the national economy, from different areas. As part of this objective, the signing of the collaboration agreement of the Aerocluster El Salvador was carried out today.

This initiative was launched in October 2021, since then, work has been done in a coordinated manner to consolidate strategic planning that allows innovative actions to be taken, in order to position the country’s aeronautical and space industry as a Latin American benchmark.

“This agreement seeks to promote and contribute strategically and jointly to the growth and development of the country’s aeronautical and aerospace services sector. In this way, position El Salvador competitively on a global stage and a benchmark in aeronautical matters,” said the president of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker.

The signing of the agreement was carried out by the triple helix of El Salvador, made up of the private, public and academic sectors. On the part of the Central Government, the collaboration is led by the Secretariat of Trade and Investment, with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economy, INVEST and the Authority of Civil Aviation.

For the private sector, Grupo Aristos, Aeroman, AirSupport Group, MRO Solutions, Kaltmann, Avianca, Airline MRO Parts and Hélica signed. On behalf of the academy, the Don Bosco University, ITCA-FEPADE and the Aerotech innovation center. Also present at the event were the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adriana Mira; and the Secretary of Trade and Investment, Miguel Kattán.

“This space promotes the development of the sector to generate actions and activities related to human talent, local and foreign investment, and competitive positioning in the global arena. For the administration of President Bukele, the aeronautical issue is fundamental and has promoted the expansion of the airport, one of the most emblematic projects of this administration with the creation of a new terminal,” said Vice Minister Mira.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related