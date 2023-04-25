Home » El Salvador reported a growth of more than 1,800% in energy exports during 2022
News

El Salvador reported a growth of more than 1,800% in energy exports during 2022

by admin
El Salvador reported a growth of more than 1,800% in energy exports during 2022

According to data from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), El Salvador’s energy exports had a growth of 1,860%. The country has begun to export to other countries in the region, such as Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The operations reflect that the transactions in the Regional Electricity Market (MER) maintain a constant dynamism. In this market, Honduras and Nicaragua are emerging as the main buyers, followed by Costa Rica and Guatemala, while El Salvador and Panama reflect an importer and exporter behavior.

“Now there are more photovoltaic plants, the wind farm, the Energías del Pacífico natural gas plant, and we have an increase in the generation of hydroelectric and geothermal energy. There is a large amount of energy and with the country’s prices, we have the capacity to export,” explained Daniel Álvarez, director of the Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines (DGEHM).

See also  He stabbed his pregnant lover: asked for a life sentence for Borgia

You may also like

we end up like whores

EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG publishes outlook for the...

El Salvador becomes the first Central American country...

The aurirojas receive Cortuluá in Hernán

оʲ ̽ͣдڵڰ˸йа֮–

Tübingen is at the top of the list...

“The FMLN represents the interests of the great...

James involved in another scandal frequented strippers in...

Smart Eye’s Chief Financial Officer Leaves the Company

Tottenham players will reimburse their fans

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy