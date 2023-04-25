El Salvador reported a growth of more than 1,800% in energy exports during 2022

According to data from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), El Salvador’s energy exports had a growth of 1,860%. The country has begun to export to other countries in the region, such as Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The operations reflect that the transactions in the Regional Electricity Market (MER) maintain a constant dynamism. In this market, Honduras and Nicaragua are emerging as the main buyers, followed by Costa Rica and Guatemala, while El Salvador and Panama reflect an importer and exporter behavior.

“Now there are more photovoltaic plants, the wind farm, the Energías del Pacífico natural gas plant, and we have an increase in the generation of hydroelectric and geothermal energy. There is a large amount of energy and with the country’s prices, we have the capacity to export,” explained Daniel Álvarez, director of the Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines (DGEHM).