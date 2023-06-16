Home » El Salvador reports 12 days with zero homicide so far in June
El Salvador reports 12 days with zero homicide so far in June

El Salvador reports 12 days with zero homicide so far in June

The president of the republic, Nayib Bukele, laid the first stone this Thursday for the construction of the new Rosales Hospital, whose work had been abandoned for many years, including the administrations of ARENA and the FMLN.

«Today we are going to lay the first stone of a great work, one of the most anticipated: the new Rosales Hospital. Some say it took us a long time to start and they are right. But it took us 4 years to start a hospital that no one else built in 121 years.”expressed President Bukele during the event.

The president highlighted that, after the passage of the different administrations, none of those governments was able to fix the existing Rosales Hospital, much less build a new one: “We are starting the construction of a totally new one.”

«The Rosales Hospital was inaugurated in 1902 and it took more than 100 years for someone to come and rebuild it. The construction of this hospital is the fulfillment of a campaign promise. We cannot do it all at once. We know that many things are needed, but it is that in this country they left everything wrong »Bukele said.

President Bukele explained that an investment of $61.2 million will be made for the construction of this new hospital, including equipment. In addition, he indicated that it will be built with his own funds.

“This hospital will be built with its own funds, not as the opposition always says: we leave them there. It will be built with GOES funds, with Salvadoran taxes for the benefit of Salvadorans.”he added.

In addition, he indicated that he will have «87 offices, 47 procedure rooms»as well as: coagulation clinic, phototherapy room, hemato-oncology, palliative care, prosthetic laboratory, among others.

“It will be the 1st Hospital in the country with EDGE certification, it saves at least 20% of electricity and 20% of water”he added.

New hospital in Nejapa

Similarly, he announced that this day the first stone of the Nejapa Hospital was laid, which will benefit 500,000 inhabitants of the area.

“Today, with the construction of the new Rosales Hospital and the Nejapa Hospital, we are announcing a total investment of $110 million. A hospital that we promised and one that we did not promise but that we are also going to build»said the president.

The president explained that the Nejapa Hospital will have a small surgery room, an oral rehydration area, a respiratory therapy area and an X-ray area, it will have mobile USG, 10 adult and pediatric observation beds, four adult maximum emergency beds and four maximum pediatric emergency beds.

