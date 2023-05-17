El Salvador: ¡Viva Guarjila! Solidarity support for almost 40 years

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

(Bielefeld, May 15, 2023, npla).- The Central American country of El Salvador is in a state of emergency. Tens of thousands of people are being arbitrarily arrested. Most prisoners do not know how long they will have to endure the inhumane conditions of the overcrowded prisons. 25-year-old Carlos Tobar was able to leave the country. As part of the worldwideprogram of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation, he started a South-North voluntary service in Germany in February. Andreas Boueke asked how the committed Salvadoran had settled in and how he saw developments in his home country.

„The people here need to know more about the problems in El Salvador.”

Carlos Tobar is seated on a comfortable sofa in a cozy living room. “We are currently talking about the situation in my village, Guarjila, and the various projects that are planned there.” The group meets every second Wednesday Long live Guarjila, which has existed for almost forty years. Even as a child, Carlos benefited from the results of their solidarity work. “The group is looking always new ways to support Guarjila and strengthen the potential of the community.The village of former war refugees is located in the north of El Salvador, the smallest country in Central America. The teacher Brigitte Sürig has visited Guarjila several times: “In Germany we have a large circle of friends and supporters and we try to explain the political situation in El Salvador. Right now it’s important that more people find out about the problems there.” The contact began in the 1980s. At that time El Salvador experienced a cruel civil war. Today, the members of the group are once again concerned about peace and democracy in the country, including Brigitte Sürig: “Tens of thousands of young people are only arrested on the basis of tips and without evidence. That worries us a lot.”

Uncontrolled violence in the streets and in prisons

The Salvadoran government declared a state of emergency in March last year, which is still ongoing. The police and army are said to be the notorious youth gangs Mara Salvatrucha and Mara Diesiocho fight without being restricted by constitutional requirements such as the presumption of innocence or the right of assembly. President Nayib Bukele makes the two enemies No one responsible for the extremely high crime rate in the country. He has promised to destroy them with a heavy hand. In fact, the homicide rate has fallen significantly since the state of emergency began. But Brigitte Sürig complains that legal standards and human rights are being ignored due to the emergency laws: “Time and again, arrests are made without concrete allegations. It’s often enough for someone to say: ‘He’s one of them No one.’” Carlos was also afraid of imprisonment until he left El Salvador. Now he is happy to be in Germany and without worries at the group meetings Long live Guarjila to be able to participate: “This work is extremely important for our community. Many projects have been implemented to help the youth, children and the elderly.” Well over sixty thousand Salvadorans have been imprisoned in recent months. That is why very few young men live in Guarjila today. Most have left the country and are trying to come to the United States. “Of course I’m scared,” says Carlos. “So many innocent people have been imprisoned. The situation in the overcrowded prisons is terrible. We know of a man from our village who died. A second one probably too.” The prisoners’ families often don’t find out for weeks how their loved ones are doing, even though they have to pay for their meals. Human rights organizations speak of torture in the prisons. Officials have admitted that 73 of those detained under the state of emergency have died in prison so far.

Voluntary service in the Spielmobil

For the Salvadoran volunteers in Germany are the members of the group Long live Guarjila important contacts. “They are like a kind hand that supports us,” says Carlos. “If we have any problem, we can turn to Heiner, our mentor.” Heiner Wild has been a volunteer at Welthaus Bielefeld for decades: “We invite young people from nine countries to do a one-and-a-half-year voluntary service in Germany. In the case of Carlos, you can really say that everything is going great.” The sporty young man works for the association “Spielen mit Kinder”. He comes to Kesselbrink, a large square in the center of Bielefeld, twice a week. There he gets a lot of game materials from a small truck, the so-called Spielmobil. “The children are helping us with the construction,” he says with satisfaction. “They don’t just wait, they join in right away.”

“Life here is calm, without fear.”

Carlos usually works together with the migration educator Kerstin Eckhof, who has been running the association for three years. “The play mobile makes open play offers for children in the age group from 6 to 14 years. Open work means: everyone is welcome, everyone can play along.” The play mobile contributes to the implementation of the children’s right to play and leisure time. “We also go to remote parts of the city that are perhaps a little underserved in terms of children’s culture.” In addition to Europe’s largest inner-city skater park, there is still plenty of space on the Kesselbrink to be able to set up the materials for the playmobile. Gradually, soccer goals and basketball hoops stand next to a fleet of go-karts, giant puzzles, small swings and slides, lots of scooters and a few roller skates. Carlos is very impressed with the variety on offer. “Here I experience the culture of a very progressive country that is well developed. Life is calm, without fear. The people are free. They can do whatever they want without the fear we have in El Salvador. I think to myself: These children have a great privilege that they can play with all these things. That’s ‘very cool’ – as the Germans say.” Teacher Kerstin Eckhof is happy that Carlos is part of her team. “I contacted Welthaus Bielefeld because I knew that a South-North exchange was offered there. In Germany, many young people get the opportunity to do voluntary service in distant countries. Young people in the countries of the Global South usually don’t have such a chance.” Kerstin Eckhof knows that Carlos coached the children’s and youth teams in his home village of Guarjila in football. “All of my colleagues really enjoy working with him. He interacts great with the kids. Although he doesn’t speak that much German yet, he’s always in the thick of things and fully involved.”

Looking into an uncertain future

The children on the Kesselbrink come from different countries. Many came to Germany from Syria, others from Ukraine, Iraq or Turkey. “It’s different here in El Salvador,” notes Carlos. “The people there are leaving the country. This is a sad development. More and more people are migrating to the USA because they are afraid of being arrested or abused.” This year Welthaus Bielefeld placed sixteen volunteers from Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Nicaragua, Mozambique, South Africa and El Salvador in various social projects in Germany . Among other things, the young people work with the elderly, in kindergartens or in drug prevention. Carlos is enthusiastic, but also worried about the future: “Sometimes I think about my return to El Salvador. I wonder what will happen to me and my village. At the moment I don’t know how things will continue.“



¡Viva Guarjila! Solidarity support for almost 40 years von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.