The renowned business and finance magazine, Forbes, highlighted that El Salvador will be debt free in 2030 with bitcoin and bitcoin mining with geothermal energy, with the Volcano Energy project.

“The Volcano Energy project will have a first phase consisting of 250 million dollars, but with a projection of reaching 1,000 million dollars (…), El Salvador will have the largest bitcoin mining project in the world,” shared Forbes.

In an interview, the chairman of Volcano Energy, Max Keizer, forecasts that by 2030, the company’s market capitalization will exceed the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of El Salvador of 29 billion dollars (mdd) and will reach 50,000 mdd. .

“The main source over time will be geothermal, and the country is rich in it and we will use this resource. One of the main things that drew us to El Salvador was the potential for geothermal-powered bitcoin mining,” Keizer said.