The authorities of El Salvador expect less rain in the coming months.

Given the accelerated escape of “La Niña”, the atmospheric phenomenon of “El Niño” will cause a less copious winter from the last weeks of April, when the so-called “winter period” begins in El Salvador, something that paradoxically coincides with the Spring in the northern hemisphere, to which Central America perishes, according to the head of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Marn) Fernando López.

“We are going to have a gradual decrease in the amount of rain in contrast to several years of heavy rainfall,” the minister told reporters, who even warned of an early heat wave for July.

After the historical record for accumulated rainfall was broken in 2022, in 2023 rainfall will decrease by 20 percent, according to López, and an accumulated of 1,700 millimeters is expected.

The headline added that La Niña, which began in July 2020 and ended in March of this year, was a transition stage towards a new episode of El Niño that will be established in June of this year, which will lead to a decrease in rains, droughts and increase in temperature.

On the other hand, the authorities reported the undertaking of projects aimed at preserving water resources and bringing drinking water service to the entire population.

As part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six of the United Nations 2030 agenda, the Salvadoran authorities work together with international cooperation to guarantee access to drinking water in rural communities, especially in the municipalities located in the dry corridor in the eastern part of the country.