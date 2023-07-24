Home » El Salvador wins gold in the Central American Women’s Senior Basketball Championship
El Salvador wins gold in the Central American Women’s Senior Basketball Championship

Jul 24, 2023, 07:12 am

The El Salvador team won the gold medal in the COCABA 2023 Central American Women’s Basketball Championship and secured its participation in Centrobasket 2024.

The national team and Guatemala reached the last day of the tournament undefeated, but the victory last Sunday, July 23, went to the Salvadorans, with a final score of 67-48.

The competition was held at the “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium, a venue that was renovated for the past XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

