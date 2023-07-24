El Salvador wins gold in the Central American Women’s Senior Basketball Championship

Home The latest El Salvador conquers gold in the Central American Women’s Senior Basketball Championship The latestNationals

Jul 24, 2023, 07:12 am

The El Salvador team won the gold medal in the COCABA 2023 Central American Women’s Basketball Championship and secured its participation in Centrobasket 2024.

The national team and Guatemala reached the last day of the tournament undefeated, but the victory last Sunday, July 23, went to the Salvadorans, with a final score of 67-48.

The competition was held at the “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium, a venue that was renovated for the past XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

El Salvador won GOLD 🥇 in the 2023 Senior Women’s Central American Championship and secured the INVICTA classification to the Centrobasket Women’s Championship 2024. 🏀 El Salvador 🇸🇻 67 – 48 🇬🇹 Guatemala pic.twitter.com/ZKAosO486x — Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) July 24, 2023

