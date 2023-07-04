El Salvador wins its first silver medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

The Salvadoran skater, Ivonne Nóchez, obtained the silver medal on Tuesday, after her excellent participation in the 200-meter goal-versus-goal skating, raising the name of El Salvador.

“I feel proud to represent El Salvador and win a medal for the delegation,” said the Salvadoran athlete, after learning the result of her participation in speed skating.

This is the eleventh medal for El Salvador in these Central American and Caribbean Games, managing to position itself in the top 10 of the medal table, with 4 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze medals.

