El Salvador wins two bronze medals at the San Salvador Games – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

El Salvador wins two bronze medals at the San Salvador Games

The athlete Ivonne Nóchez won her second medal in San Salvador 2023, this time in the 500 meters + distance modality where she obtained bronze, like Marvin Rodríguez in the men’s branch.

Skating has contributed three medals to the Salvadoran delegation and could increase the harvest in individual events.

Ivonne Nóchez, standard-bearer of the Salvadoran delegation, had to skate two previous rounds to win her place in the final of the category, establishing a total of 0:47.913 that earned her to qualify for the semifinal, she entered with just enough, like herself he admitted it at the end of tomorrow.

Then, in the semifinal, she did a time of 47.570 thus improving her first start of the day, this earned her to be in the final, where she finally finished third to earn the bronze medal after completing a total time of 0:46.650.

