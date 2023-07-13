Home » El Salvador wins two gold medals in karate at the Central American University Games – Diario La Página
News

El Salvador wins two gold medals in karate at the Central American University Games – Diario La Página

by admin

A great sports party was relived in the Cuna del Mágico today with the start of the karate of the JUDUCA 2023 University Sports Games.

The day began with good public attendance, especially students from the University of El Salvador (UES), who came to cheer on their athletes.

They did not have to wait long. Helen Galán won the first gold medal for the UES in individual kata after beating her Central American university rivals.

“I am excited because I still have to participate in two categories” said the national karate fighter.

And indeed, minutes later Helen, together with Andrea Ruiz and Fátima Rivas, won a gold medal for the UES in the team kata category, unleashing the euphoria of the UES bar.

Second place went to the National University of Distance Education (UNED), from Consta Rica.

The karate competitions will take place today and tomorrow in 10 categories, which include individual kata, team kata and team combat (kumite), according to Oswald Mata, president of the Salvadoran Karate Federation.

“I am happy, a good organization of the Central American and Caribbean Games left an event like this (JUDUCA) as a legacy. Today, with all this heritage, President Nayib Bukele becomes the president of youth and sports; The president of INDES, Yamil Bukele, has known how to capitalize on the efforts of the central government in facilities as beautiful as this one”, Mata said.

Andrea Ruiz, bronze medalist in +68 kilograms at the San Salvador 2023 Games, expressed her enthusiasm for the regional university tournament.

See also  Yesterday, 397 asymptomatic cases and 703 asymptomatic cases were newly diagnosed in Heilongjiang Province. The latest epidemic report in Heilongjiang Province

“My expectations are to raise the name of the university of El Salvador and the country. The possibility of winning a medal is quite high, but I’m not confident because there are strong rivals”, pointed out Ruiz

You may also like

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

1.5 tons of cocaine fell in The Bahamas...

Feast of the Redeemer, still free places to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy