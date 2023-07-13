El Salvador wins two gold medals in karate at the Central American University Games – Diario La Página

A great sports party was relived in the Cuna del Mágico today with the start of the karate of the JUDUCA 2023 University Sports Games.

The day began with good public attendance, especially students from the University of El Salvador (UES), who came to cheer on their athletes.

They did not have to wait long. Helen Galán won the first gold medal for the UES in individual kata after beating her Central American university rivals.

“I am excited because I still have to participate in two categories” said the national karate fighter.

And indeed, minutes later Helen, together with Andrea Ruiz and Fátima Rivas, won a gold medal for the UES in the team kata category, unleashing the euphoria of the UES bar.

Second place went to the National University of Distance Education (UNED), from Consta Rica.

The karate competitions will take place today and tomorrow in 10 categories, which include individual kata, team kata and team combat (kumite), according to Oswald Mata, president of the Salvadoran Karate Federation.

“I am happy, a good organization of the Central American and Caribbean Games left an event like this (JUDUCA) as a legacy. Today, with all this heritage, President Nayib Bukele becomes the president of youth and sports; The president of INDES, Yamil Bukele, has known how to capitalize on the efforts of the central government in facilities as beautiful as this one”, Mata said.

Andrea Ruiz, bronze medalist in +68 kilograms at the San Salvador 2023 Games, expressed her enthusiasm for the regional university tournament.

“My expectations are to raise the name of the university of El Salvador and the country. The possibility of winning a medal is quite high, but I’m not confident because there are strong rivals”, pointed out Ruiz

