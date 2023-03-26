Home News El Salvadore receives foreign tourists from the Norwegian Jewel cruise
This Sunday, March 26, El Salvador received 3,000 foreign passengers and crew members traveling aboard the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship, which docked in the port of Acajutla, Sonsonate.

According to the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), this visit is part of the first season of cruise ships that dock in the country, corresponding to the period from October 2022 to May 2023.

It should be noted that the last Norwegian Jewel cruise that had visited the Salvadoran coasts was received on December 17, 2022, and had more than 2,000 foreign tourists of different nationalities. The president of CEPA, Federico Anliker, explained that 90% of these tourists come down to El Salvador to get to know the country, thanks to the new security environment.

