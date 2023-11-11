El-Sisi urges pressure on Gaza to prevent bloodshed[이-팔 전쟁] :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

At the Arab-Islamic States General Assembly held in Riyadh on the 11th



Demand for “immediate unconditional ceasefire” from UN Security Council

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Char Mirye = Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued a statement on the 11th (local time) urging the international community to put pressure on Israel to prevent further bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian President’s Office announced that President El-Sisi made this statement while discussing Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip and attacks on Palestinians at the Arab-Islamic State Summit held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

“Egypt has repeatedly warned Israel of Israel’s unilateral hostile actions. We warn that if the war in Gaza is not ended immediately, military conflicts and fighting will spread throughout the Middle East,” President el-Sisi said. .

Leaders and high-ranking officials from Palestine, Qatar, Jordan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Pakistan attended the event.

As a result of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, 11,000 Palestinians have been killed so far. Among them were 4,500 children and 3,000 women, and the number of injured had already exceeded 27,000, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila announced at a press conference on the 11th.

After 1,200 Israelis were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas, Israel is laying waste to the Gaza Strip under the pretext of a retaliatory attack on the Hamas headquarters in the Gaza Strip. About 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas are still trapped in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian President El-Sisi fiercely criticized both sides, saying, “Both sides should stop targeting and killing civilians or putting them in fear.” In particular, it was clearly stated at this summit that Israel’s indiscriminate killings, collective retaliation, blockade, forced migration and deportation against the residents of the Gaza Strip are absolutely unacceptable.

He emphasized that the international community, especially the UN Security Council, must “immediately implement a sustainable ceasefire, and there should be no conditions or restrictions on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”

He also strongly urged the implementation of the ‘two-state solution’ to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, including the Gaza Strip occupied by Israel’s invasion on June 4, 1967.

Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and has played a mediating role in the dispute over East Jerusalem and the occupied territories for a long time, but President el-Sisi has declared that he will no longer play that role due to this incident.

