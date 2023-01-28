Home News El Valle prepares security device for the elections
El Valle prepares security device for the elections

At the direction of Governor Clara Luz Roldán and through the Secretariat for Coexistence and Citizen Security, the Government of the Valley led the first Electoral Monitoring Commission of 2023, in view of the democratic day that will take place in October.

Camilo Murcia Lozano, head of Coexistence and Security in the department, indicated that with this first meeting the planning and structuring stage of what will be the security and public order device for the votes in which the people of Valle del Cauca will elect the new managers of territorial entities such as the Interior, mayors, councils and Assembly, among others.

“We have around 1,125 polling stations in the department of Valle del Cauca, 494 in urban centers and 620 in rural areas, all of this in order to guarantee that all people can exercise their right to vote. The registration of identity cards in the registry offices of each municipality is already enabled, ”said Murcia Lozano.

In coordination with the Army, Police and National Navy, and hand in hand with other agencies such as the Registry, the Ombudsman, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Superior Court of the Valley, it seeks to once again guarantee peaceful elections in Valle del Cauca.

