Elder Ring just received the patch 1.09which introduces support for ray tracing are PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X. The size of the update varies according to the platform: on PC it is equal to only 200 MB, while on consoles it reaches 5 GB due to the pre-compiled shaders included in the package.

Just days away from the infographic with the official Elden Ring anniversary data, the addition of ray tracing is undoubtedly a great way to celebrate the success the game has achieved so far, although for now theupdate have some edges.

As you can see below, the well-known modder Lance McDonald spoke indeed of minimal differences compared to the previous version of Elden Ring, as ray tracing has been applied to ambient occlusion and shadows, but not to reflections. However, DLSS has not been introduced on PC to mitigate the impact of these effects on performance.

Specifically, the ombre indoors they don’t show improvements, merely adding thickness to the vegetation present in the Interregnum, but the price to pay in the Windows environment seems rather severe in terms of frame rates.

At this point, all that remains is to wait for the inevitable technical analyzes relating to the update, which will shed light on the actual differences and the cost in terms of performance both on PC and on PlayStation and Xbox.