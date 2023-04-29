Elder Dayán and other Vallenato artists ‘took’ the stage Francisco El Hombre

In the midst of the inclement sun that accompanied the second day of the first round of the Professional category of the 56th Vallenato Festival, the Francisco El Hombre stage had illustrious visitors this Friday morning.

Between whistles and basses, several Vallenato music artists appeared who, for a moment, diverted the public’s attention towards them.

One of those who came by surprise to Plaza Alfonso López was the artist Elder Dayán Díaz, son of Diomedes Díaz, who with his presence attracted followers who did not miss the opportunity to take photos with the heir of ‘El Cacique’.

“It brings me the passion of my vallenato. I love the festival. What’s more, when he didn’t have a touch he also drank (laughs). It’s getting more and more competitive.”Said Elder in dialogue with EL PILÓN, while greeting many of the attendees.

The accordion player Juancho de la Espriella, leader of the group Los de Juancho and one of the most renowned vallenato players, also got up early to see the presentations. “I have always liked to find out first-hand what is happening. I have always come. My career moved towards another style. In my time as Silvestre I was about to introduce myself…”, De la Espriella said.

Juancho de la Espriella. /JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

In addition to getting to watch the competition, there were those who went to the ‘temple of vallenato’ to support their ‘roosters’. That was the case of Jorge Antonio Oñate, son of Jilguero, who supported his musical partner Javier Matta. “That is inherited from my father who was the number 1 defender and passionate of the Vallenato Festival. We come to support the winner, there is no one who can beat that ‘chicken’‘” Onate said.

The indigenous singer Kandy Maku could also be seen supporting his running mate, Arismalde Loperena.

Arhuaco singer Kandy Maku came to support his running mate, Arismalde Loperena. /JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

Rafa Pérez, Morre Romero, Martín Elías Jr., Julián Rojas, among others, also attended the event with the whistles and basses.

Martín Elías Jr. arrived at Plaza Alfonso López./JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

BY: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ VEGA/EL PILÓN