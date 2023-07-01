Elder Dayán and Rafael María Díaz surprised by singing “El cóndor wounded” together

With a video on his social networks, Rafael María Díaz showed the musical presentation he made together with his brother Elder Dayán in Huila. In the show, the children of Diomedes Díaz sang one of their classic vallenatos: ‘The wounded condor’.

“… To where no one ever knew about Rafael Santos’s father. Because one pain after another pain is killing me, and because I am such a strong man I have been able to resist. Oh, I don’t want to die because my children hurt me”, they interpreted.

In the videothe brothers sing thrilled to the public, who applauded wildly. “A round of applause for my brother Rafael María”Elder is heard saying.

“The people asked for it and we complied. Thank you. The surprise of the night Thank you Neiva, Huila, and thank you Elder Dayán for the invitation to sing to our audience. a fantastic night”, Rafael María wrote on his Instagram account.

This is not the first time that the Diaz brothers perform songs together.

