Elder Dayán and Siervo Dueñas confronted each other with verses: Who won?

Through his Instagram account, the vallenato singer-songwriter Siervo Dueñas showed a video in which he shared the stage with the singer Elder Dayán Díaz. Instead of singing, the artists decided to ‘challenge’ each other with verses.

“It fills me with pride and in the verse I request, Oh! Hombe, this little servant also has his thing. I call him by darling and in diminutive the name, the people correspond to him, his name is Siervo Dueñas, in a sincere way singing I tell him, he is a colleague and a friend and a brother to us, and by the sacred face I say bless you, may God give you life by singing to those present, in front of all of you, in a sincere way, sing in any way and today I came to please you because a son of Cereté is involved in the party”, began the son of Diomedes Díaz.

Watch the video here:

“There was an inspiration about that, there is no doubt about it, because the subject of ‘Airplane Mode’ was crazy, it is known that the accordion did dream tasty. And in this happy verse I want to thank you, I sing what can be and I also congratulate you, this is what Siervito tells you and it is not because I am minor, I know that you are the best of the new generation, and this rhyme is not suspicious when I am improvising if I find myself singing and more if it is al side of a great, and more if he is a great singer, and is the son of the Cacique…”, Dueñas replied.

The verse contest was well received by those attending the event, but also by Internet users who carefully watched the video.

“Don’t lose sight of him, this man has talent”, “He has the voice like Rafa Pérez”, y “That is the same one that killed Iván Zuleta”, were some of the comments with which they flattered Servant.

“Thank you singer Elder Dayán. Seeing his victory motivates me to find my place in Vallenato music”, this artist wrote on his Instagram account to thank Elder for the opportunity.

