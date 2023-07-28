Elder Dayán dared to sing the salsa ‘Amor y control’ by Rubén Blades: How does it sound?

Through his TikTok account, the user registered as Oscar22vallenato showed the lovers of vallenato folklore and followers of Elder Dayán Díaz, how the artist interpreted the sauce ‘Amor y control’ by Rubén Blades.

In what appears to be a private party, the son of Diomedes Díaz dared to sing the song released in 1992.

“Leaving the hospital after seeing my mom

Fighting a cancer that can’t be cured

I saw a family go by, in front was an old man

A lady, two girls and several other people

Hand in hand with the Lord a young man walked

Head down and looking sorry

He was the cause of a family argument

Of which we found out when we heard the man shout”, sang ‘The Machine’.

Months ago, the same artist was a trend on social networks for having sung the song “Gracias Señor” by “El Cacique de La Junta” backwards with Ana del Castillo.

