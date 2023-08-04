Elder Dayán Díaz after robbery in Barranquilla

The Vallenato music singer Elder Dayán Díaz denounced through his social networks that he was a victim of robbery the night of August 3 outside a restaurant in the city of Barranquilla.

“I was a victim of criminals in Barranquilla, together with my family we suffered from the insecurity that the city is experiencing, I thank God because they were material losses. At that time I was with all my family and for me the most important thing is that we are all wellthat God gave me enough intelligence to handle the moment,” he said. Elder Dayán in a video posted on his Instagram account.

According to the interpreter of ‘Lovers’ and ‘Airplane mode’, apparently, sHe was inside the vehicle with all the members of his family, when the thieves approached him and they stripped him of his personal belongings.

“I had my whole family there in the vehicle and I couldn’t risk my life and theirs. Only, let’s take care that nothing is safe anymoreeveryone is exposed to these things and may God always protect us, today he helped us and protected us all and the material is recovered “he added.

Apparently, the artist was robbed of his cell phone, a gold chain and a watch. Authorities are investigating the incident.

