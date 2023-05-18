Elder Dayán Díaz after winning the Nuestra Tierra Awards

The Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Theater in Bogotá was the setting for the 12th edition of the Nuestra Tierra Awards, in which Vallenato music artists Elder Dayán Díaz and Silvestre Dangond won a statuette in the categories ‘Best Vallenata Song’ and ‘Best Artist Vallenato’, respectively.

“God, thank you for so many blessings and for accompanying us in our projects. One more achievement for my career and for all my work team who fight every day to make music that reaches all their hearts. Thank you my people for entrusting me with your vote, for making us winners, and to all of ‘La Máquina’ for always being on the 10th position”, said Elder Dayán Díaz upon winning his statuette for the song ‘Modo avión’ written by Marcos Romero.

In the ‘Best Vallenato Song’ category, La Banda del 5 was also nominated with ‘La rompe corazón’; Silvestre Dangond with ‘God does not leave me’; Peter Manjarrés with ‘I’m worth seeing…T’; Karen Lizarazo with ‘Call me’ and ‘El amor de tu vida’, Churo Díaz with ‘Ya pa’ qué’; Rafa Pérez with ‘My favorite person’ and Jean Carlos Centeno, Jorge Celedón and Ronald Urbina with ‘Let her go’.

On the other hand, in the ‘Best Vallenato Artist’ category, the revelation group La Banda del 5, Diego Daza, Elder Dayán Díaz, Peter Manjarrés, Mono Zabaleta, Karen Lizarazo, Ana del Castillo, Felipe Peláez and Jean Carlos Centeno were nominated.

The ceremony took place on the night of May 17, 2023, where 28 artists received recognition for their successes in the music industry.

ANA DEL CASTILLO STOLE THE SHOW

Although she did not win statuettes in the categories for which she was nominated, the singer Ana del Castillo captured the attention of the national media and stole the show at the Nuestra Tierra Awards for her self-confidence and the look she used for the gala.

The artist wore a short dress with a sensual silver neckline and hood and interacted with singers from different musical genres, including Rayn Castro, with whom she danced the popular Nokia pass, with which she has gone viral in recent weeks in social networks.