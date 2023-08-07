Elder Dayán Díaz shared a meeting with Maluma and Pipe Bueno in Medellín

Through his social networks, the Vallenato music singer Elder Dayán Díaz shared a photograph of his meeting with his colleagues Pipe Bueno and Maluma during a concert at the Flower Fair from Medellín over the weekend.

“Among greats, Medellín is the house. Long live Colombian music, don’t mess around”, wrote the musician on his Twitter and Instagram account.

The fact caused euphoria among the followers of the Colombian singers, who took the opportunity to praise them, especially Elder Dayán, whom they named as “salvador” of the vallenato genre.

“Elder, you are so noble that you still do not realize that you are on the same level as that pair and if we talk about daddy you leave them thrown away”, “Just in case, Elder, don’t feel small, you have our vallenato in your hands” and “Elder, you have on your back the weight of taking our vallenato beyond Colombia”, were some of the comments.

In addition, some users on social networks asked that the artists meet to record a collaboration where vallenato, reggaeton and popular music were the protagonists.

During the weekend, Elder Dayán Díaz appeared together with Lucas Dangond in San Andrés, Medellín and Fundación.

