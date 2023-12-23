Home » Elder Dayán Díaz was decorated by the Bogotá Council
The singer Elder Dayán Díaz, son of the late artist Diomedes Díaz Maestre, was decorated by the Council of Bogotá with the José Acevedo y Gómez Civil Order of Merit, in the Cross degree, for the preservation of traditional music and its participation in various festivals and events in the country’s capital that have enriched the cultural diversity of that place.

Their participation in cultural events and festivals has enriched the diversity of Bogotá, offering authentic and vibrant artistic expression. His dedication has made him an essential figure in preserving and disseminating Colombia’s cultural heritage. In addition to the important role he has played in vallenato music, Elder Dayán has consolidated a strong impact and development of the “new wave” of vallenato where through the new exponents of the genre they show the wonderful vallenato culture in the capital”they assured from the Bogotá Council.

After receiving the recognition, the singer thanked God, his family, work team and followers, who have helped him consolidate his career.

Thank God for allowing me to be where I am, thank you for allowing me to see his work. Thanks to all those people who accompany me and enjoy every step I take just like I do. and each recognition, mainly my family, my wife @mile_robayo.melendez my followers and my work team, my musicians @rafadaza01 & @carlosbloom who with great wisdom know how to handle the helmsman of this ship and we take it towards the north that God leads us honoring our profession”expressed Elder Dayán.

The recognition was delivered by the councilor of Bogotá Jorge Luis Colmenares Escobarwho has Guajiro roots and has been living in the country’s capital for several years.

