BY CULTURE / EL PILÓN

In an interview with the Youtube channel ‘Dimelo King’, the vallenato singer Elder Dayán Díaz He talked about his musical news and various topics in general.

The chapter of the son of Diomedes Díaz already has more than 42,000 views.

In one of his asides, the interviewer Elkin de la Hoz –known as Tell Me King-, he asks Elder Dayán about Junior from Barranquilla, a team of which the artist is openly a fervent fan.

“How do you see the pod now? (Junior) is 20 at the moment”asks Dimeloking.

To which Elder replied: “But if you turn the table, it goes first (laughs)”.

Later, in a more “optimistic” analysis, the singer of “Airplane Mode” Give your reasons why you can be optimistic with Junior despite his position in the table.

“Junior is last due to goal difference, from 15 to here they all carry the same points... what happens is that the campaign does weigh heavily and the pressure that the team has due to the signings…”.

Finally, regarding the Junior theme, Elder puts all his faith in the ‘take off’ of the shark. “That takes off, that takes off. now we are seriousYou have to be realistic, but that takes off”pointed out the singer who ended up singing a piece of the song ‘I have faith’by Palito Ortega.

Dimeloking is one of the programs most popular on this digital platform and although its purpose is “strengthen the growth of the urban genre in Colombia”also invites artists from other musical trends such as vallenato.

It should be remembered that, like Elder Dayán, his father Diomedes Díaz and his brother Martín Elías always showed their affection for the Barranquilla team.