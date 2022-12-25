Home News Elderly fisherman found dead on the rocks in Castelsardo, had gone out to sea on Christmas Eve
News

Elderly fisherman found dead on the rocks in Castelsardo, had gone out to sea on Christmas Eve

by admin
Elderly fisherman found dead on the rocks in Castelsardo, had gone out to sea on Christmas Eve

Going out to go fishing on Christmas Eve, a 76-year-old from Castelsardo, in the province of Sassari, was found dead this morning, December 25, on the rocks in Ampurias. Of the elderly Joseph Santoni traces had been lost yesterday afternoon. The family members, not seeing him return, raised the alarm and the coastguards and firefighters searched for the 76-year-old throughout the night.

The Maritime Directorate of Northern Sardinia has activated a search operation together with the Civil Protection Maritime Rescue Corps of Castelsardo, arranging the intervention of the CP870 patrol boat of the La Maddalena port authority and the GC A60 boat of the Porto Torres port authority, of three nautical means of the Civil Protection and the helicopter of the Air Force.

Today, the aircraft of the Coast Guard, Nemo 15, and of the Fire Brigade, Drago 143, also went into action, shortly after 10 am the dramatic discovery in front of the beach of Lu Bagnu. An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened to the 76-year-old.

See also  Based on resource endowment, how can Sichuan enterprises contribute to the high-quality development of green and low-carbon advantageous industries? _ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Completion of the third lane in A4, yes...

Crash on the Busche bridge, five injured

The hot search list has changed to the...

Franco Frattini, former minister and vice president of...

It is urgent to protect health and get...

Berlusconi and Fascina on twitter with their wax...

Strengthen scientific guidance and break the misunderstanding of...

Covid in the province of Treviso, the situation

China coronavirus, economic outlook, World Cup finale and...

Evicted and forced to live in a car,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy