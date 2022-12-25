Going out to go fishing on Christmas Eve, a 76-year-old from Castelsardo, in the province of Sassari, was found dead this morning, December 25, on the rocks in Ampurias. Of the elderly Joseph Santoni traces had been lost yesterday afternoon. The family members, not seeing him return, raised the alarm and the coastguards and firefighters searched for the 76-year-old throughout the night.

The Maritime Directorate of Northern Sardinia has activated a search operation together with the Civil Protection Maritime Rescue Corps of Castelsardo, arranging the intervention of the CP870 patrol boat of the La Maddalena port authority and the GC A60 boat of the Porto Torres port authority, of three nautical means of the Civil Protection and the helicopter of the Air Force.

Today, the aircraft of the Coast Guard, Nemo 15, and of the Fire Brigade, Drago 143, also went into action, shortly after 10 am the dramatic discovery in front of the beach of Lu Bagnu. An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened to the 76-year-old.