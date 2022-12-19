Home News Elderly injured in Casera Erte: rescue by helicopter
Elderly injured in Casera Erte: rescue by helicopter

Elder falls in the casera and is taken to hospital with a suspected head trauma: the air ambulance has landed in the snowy area of ​​Casera Erte to disembark the busy doctors. The emergency services were alerted around 2.40 pm on 19 December, when the 118 Central was activated due to an accident that occurred inside Casera Erte in Nevegal. The 82-year-old from Belluno, who was with other people, had probably fallen and had in fact suffered a head injury and suspected head trauma. Disembarked in hovering near the Big Bench next to the Baita, the medical team and helicopter rescue technician provided first aid to the elderly man. Once packed, the man was hoisted on board with a winch of about twenty meters and transported to the San Martino hospital. The elderly man from Belluno is not considered to be in danger of dying.

