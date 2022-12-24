Home News Elderly intoxicated by monoxide, hospitalized
An 80-year-old woman was transported to the Latisana hospital for tests after breathing in carbon monoxide.

It happened on the morning of Saturday 24 December, in via Adelaide Ristori, in Rivignano. The woman fell ill and lost consciousness.

The 118 health workers intervened on the spot, who using a special detector ascertained the presence of monoxide inside the house.

The Latisana firefighters also rushed to the scene promptly for safety.

It was the woman’s daughter who raised the alarm first. The elderly woman was transported to the Latisana hospital for checks (yellow code).

The monoxide, according to an initial reconstruction, could have been released by a defective wood stove.

