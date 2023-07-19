Home » Elderly man hit by van in Monterrey dies
by admin
Last night there was a traffic accident in the urban area of ​​Monterrey, where an older adult who was riding a bicycle lost his life and was run over by a van-type truck.

The events took place at the Marginal de la Selva junction, at the height of the alternate road to Tauramena. The victim of this incident was identified as José Crisanto Zamora Martínez, who was treated by municipal fire departments, who carried out the care protocol and confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

Subsequently, the urgent acts began and the body was transferred by the judicial authority.

The authorities carry out the respective investigations into the accident, in order to determine responsibilities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

