Elderly woman dies after being hit by a car

Elderly woman dies after being hit by a car

Anselma Ávila Reyes, 72, died after being run over by a car on roads in the municipality of Chiriguaná, in the center of Cesar.

Initial versions indicate that the woman, a native of El Paso, was walking on a rural road when she was surprised by the vehicle.

The community helped Anselma and transferred her to the San Andrés Hospital in the municipality where she was referred to a care center in the capital of Cesar.

In the latter, the older adult remained in custody for several hours because the traffic accident happened at approximately 10:00 in the morning on recent Thursday.

Criminalistics personnel transferred the body to the headquarters of Legal Medicine, in Valledupar.

