Elderly woman overwhelmed by car, driver arrested for injuries – Calabria

He had impaired blood alcohol content. It happened in the Catanzaro area.

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JUNE 02 – A 74-year-old woman died in the Pugliese Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro where she was hospitalized late last Wednesday evening after being hit by a car while participating along the main street of Girifalco at a religious procession.

The driver of the car that hit the elderly woman, a fifty-year-old man, was arrested and taken to prison by the Carabinieri of the Girifalco Company on charges of serious personal injuries on the road.

The 53-year-old son of the deceased elderly woman, who was next to his mother, was also involved in the accident. The man suffered a series of fractures for which he was hospitalized.

The investigations carried out by the military revealed that the man, when he hit the 74-year-old with his car, had a blood alcohol level above the permitted limit.

When the car driven by the 53-year-old hit the woman and her son, the road along which the procession was taking place was very crowded. (HANDLE).

