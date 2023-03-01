28.02.2023 h 19:04 comments

Elderly woman sprayed by fake gas technicians who fled with money and jewelry

It happened yesterday morning in Poggio a Caiano. The modality is very similar to the one followed this morning in Castefiorentino

Another case of fraud against the elderly. This time it happened yesterday morning, February 27, in Poggio a Caiano, in the area of ​​the Pam supermarket. Two men showed up at the home of an 87-year-old posing as gas technicians. With the excuse of having to carry out checks, they slipped into the house. Once inside her they sprayed some substance that stunned the old woman and caused a strong burning in her throat, which she only realized after the two scammers cleaned her house of money and jewels. The loot is being quantified. Once left alone, the woman called her relatives. The house was ransacked. The carabinieri also intervened on the spot but by now there was no longer a trace of the two criminals. The methods are very similar to the coup carried out this morning in Castelfiorentino, again against the elderly. It could be the same couple of scammers but it must be said that by now the script is quite widespread.

The recommendation always remains the same: we must not open up to anyone, whatever excuse is made. When in doubt, always call 112.