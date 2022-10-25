Home News elderly woman stabbed to death by her son: murder in Parè di Conegliano
elderly woman stabbed to death by her son: murder in Parè di Conegliano

elderly woman stabbed to death by her son: murder in Parè di Conegliano

Drama in via Einaudi in Parè di Conegliano. The body of an 87-year-old woman, Gina Bazzo, her name, was found early in the morning today, Monday 24 October.

The victim was slaughtered. On the spot the Carabinieri of Conegliano who arrested the son of the woman, 57, Ippolito Zandegiacomo.

Maria Luisa known as Gina Bazzo, 87, the victim

Ippolito Zandegiacomo, 57, the murderer from Conegliano

Old woman slaughtered at home in Conegliano: this is the crime scene

In particular, immediately after the discovery of the body, the son was taken away in an ambulance, in a strong state of confusion. The woman lived in the building in via Einaudi with her son. For years, together with her husband, who died a few weeks ago, she had managed the Belvedere hotel in Auronzo di Cadore.

Mother killed by her son, a neighbor: “The lady said she was afraid of being killed”

The murder weapon is a kitchen knife

The 87-year-old son of the 87-year-old woman came out half naked, lashing out at the carabinieri. Upon arrival of the military, the man did not open the door immediately, causing a rage. Blocked and sedated by medical personnel who came to support, he is now on guard at the hospital.

The knife on the bedside table and the call to the Carabinieri of Conegliano: “Come, I killed my mother”

Inside the house, in addition to the dead mother on the bed, a cat was found, also quartered, and the alleged murder weapon, a kitchen knife with a blade of 20 centimeters. The public prosecutor of the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office, Michele Permunian, also arrived on the spot.

The alarm was raised in the early morning, the immediate intervention of the Suem 118 staff, who, however, could only ascertain the death of the woman.

The call to the carabinieri and the investigations

The 57-year-old cohabiting son called the carabinieri, heard in the barracks by the military. According to a first hypothesis, the crime would have matured within the family context.

Difficult family context

According to what is learned, the crime therefore matured in the family environment, considered difficult. The situation was deteriorated by the death of the victim’s husband, which took place a month ago.

The couple had managed the Belvedere hotel in Auronzo di Cadore for years. They had opened a bar for their son in Piazza IV Novembre in Conegliano, but the entrepreneurial adventure had not been successful.

