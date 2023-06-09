Elected deputies of Fuerza Republicana agree to unify benches for the board of directors

The deputies-elect of the Fuerza Republicana movement met with the President-elect, Santiago Peña, and the Vice-President-elect, Pedro Alliana, on which occasion they agreed to unify the benches in order to form the board of directors for the period 2023-2024 . In this case, the agreement is based on the candidacies of Raúl Latorre for the presidency and Carlos Arrechea for the first vice presidency.

After the meeting, the re-elected deputy Carlos Núñez Salinas highlighted the agreement they reached to form a single bench with 48 legislators, who will have a large majority in the Lower House. “We have completed the work meeting with the president-elect, Santiago Peña, and the vice-president, Pedro Alliana. After several meetings we have reached an agreement to unite the benches while maintaining our identity as a Republican Force”, expressed Núñez Salinas.