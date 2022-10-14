On his debut as Speaker of the Chamber Roberto Fico showed up on the bus, but then immediately switched to the blue car. The passage was kidnapped and now, as soon as Lorenzo Fontana was elected in his place, the grillino and one of the most important voices of the “hard and pure” has decided to keep – as Repubblica reports – the office inside the Palace: what was once Pierferdinando Casini, one of those exponents of that policy that the Five Star Movement wanted to cancel. And instead it happens that, years later, Fico decides not to give up something that would have been taken for granted for the 5Stelle of the time. Not only. He moves under the roof from which, 9 years ago, the Five Stars unrolled the banner: “Hands off the Constitution”. According to Repubblica, Fico will also keep the staff, albeit in a mini format.

Alessandro Di Battista did not like the news, one of the “hard and pure” of the Movement who wrote on Twitter: «I hope it is a Roberto Fico lie».

The response of the former Speaker of the House was not long in coming, who wrote on his Facebook page:

«As President of the Chamber, I gave up 300 thousand euros of compensation for office in just under five years, to which must be added 130 thousand euros which I renounced as President of Rai Supervision. And in recent years I have returned more than 300 thousand euros of my salaries to the community. For a total of over 700 thousand euros.

And now as a former President of the Chamber, as is right, I will not be entitled to any indemnity, no per diem and no reimbursement of expenses, but only to an office in the Chamber for a limited time, as required by the Montecitorio rules.

I have always respected all the rules of the Movement: on refunds as well as on the two mandates. And therefore I do not accept lessons of principle on this, from anyone ».

Fico also did not fail to wish his best wishes not only to his successor in Montecitorio Lorenzo Fontana, but also to the new president of the Senate La Russa: «My best wishes to the newly elected presidents of the Chamber and Senate Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russa. They will have the task of representing the institutions and guiding them in a delicate moment for our country. Good work”.

Di Battista and Fico were among the leading members of the 5 Star Movement already in 2013 and shared years of political journey together. Di Battista announced his departure from the Movement on February 22, 2021 after the party’s decision to support the Draghi government. During his visit to Turin shortly before the vote, Fico was questioned about his relations with former comrades Di Maio and Di Battista. the expert replied to the latter: «I must say that I haven’t heard from him for years, also because he has chosen a very different path from mine».