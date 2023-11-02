Elected leaders of Cali and the Valley announce common commitments

This Wednesday, the elected governor of Valle del Cauca, Dilian Francisca Toro, and the elected mayor of Cali, Alejandro Eder, met in order to work on joint actions in their administrations for the department and its capital.

The elected mayor stated that “we are clear that to revive and reconcile Cali and the Valley we need to work hand in hand from the Mayor’s Office and the Government.”

The next leaders agreed that their first act will be a Metropolitan Security Council, to take joint measures to confront insecurity in Cali and the municipalities of the metropolitan area.”

Likewise, they will look for mechanisms to finance the training of new police officers, the construction of new CAIs – among them one in the Expansion Zone -, the contribution for technology and control of access to Cali from the south.

More agreements

It was also agreed to advance at a good pace in the execution of the first section of the Commuter Train, including the implementation of the Regional Transportation Authority and the Managing Entity, as well as the execution of road works to decongest the south of Cali such as Avenida Cañasgordas .

Eder said that “we found a great agreement on the need to stimulate economic growth and income generation, based on job training for young people from Cali and increase resources so that InvestPacific attracts more investment projects that generate formal jobs and worthy.”

Another of the agreements they reached is to explore the development of the eastern free zone and quickly convene a meeting of the work teams to perfect the common agenda for this four-year period.

Both elected leaders agreed to each attend the other’s inauguration.

Work together

The elected governor of Valle del Cauca, Dilian Francisca Toro, emphasized that “we are going to work for Cali and the Valley, united we will do it better.”

The new president reiterated that the prioritized issues are security, improving mobility and generating more employability.

In addition, he indicated that from the Government of Valle there will be resources for each commune of Cali so that the planning committees can carry out the participatory budget in common agreement between the governor and the mayor.

Eder also made reference to one of the needs felt by the people of Cali, such as the road network, for which he indicated that $290 billion will be invested for its recovery, including the platforms.

The leaders reiterated that after the private meeting they held at the Spiwak Hotel, both emphasized the need to work together for the city and the department.

