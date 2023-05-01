ELECTION ADVERTISING IS ALLOWED UNTIL TODAY « cde News

NATIONALS (Politics, by editorial staff) Until 11:59 p.m. this Thursday, electoral propaganda will continue to be enabled in the media and on the street, with the difference that no one will be in charge of removing the billboards from the streets. Sad statement but without a doubt very true, I hope they also fine each one of those who appear in the photos causing such visual pollution in all cities, they even hinder traffic and of course they dirty, not only the image of the city, but also that as they fall as the days go by, no one is in charge of collecting and solving them. A good option would be to build houses for the strays, now that winter is coming they will be very grateful.

The Electoral Code, through Law 834/96 that defines the Electoral Schedule, indicates that at 00:00 on this April 28, electoral propaganda can no longer be carried out.

This period began on February 27, the date on which political parties and organizations could start disseminating their candidacies through parades, graffiti, and posters, taking into account the 60-day period counted retroactively from two days before the elections.

As for the media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, etc., the propaganda of the programs, plans, and projects has been allowed since March 29.

Regarding the right to free electoral propaganda in the media, the period began on April 18, by resolution number 108/2021, in accordance with article 302 of the Electoral Code.

As of 00:00 this Friday, all types of propaganda are prohibited, whatever the route and in all the aforementioned ways.

