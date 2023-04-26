Home » Election campaign break for Erdogan | News.at
News

Election campaign break for Erdogan | News.at

by admin
Election campaign break for Erdogan | News.at

The president wrote on Twitter yesterday that he would rest on Wednesday due to “minor illness” and on the advice of his doctors.

A live interview with Erdogan was canceled on Tuesday evening and further appearances were canceled, Erdogan spoke of stomach problems. Opposition leader and Erdogan challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter on Wednesday. As of today, around three million Turks abroad have already been called to vote for the elections on May 14.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  26 newly confirmed cases in 31 provinces are all imported cases

You may also like

Failures in the Bancolombia app reported by users...

Difficult times for bakeries – these are the...

Nelson Cano inaugurates works at school of the...

Two orchestras and the violin of Maeda as...

The 2023 Chongqing June 18 E-commerce Festival will...

Economy: US stock exchanges mixed – Nasdaq increases...

FRUSTRATED ESCAPE IN THE REGIONAL PENITENTIARY « News...

Study of the Atrato River will begin with...

Buy Copper – Opportunities to trade industrial metal

OAS urges citizens to vote to make elections...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy