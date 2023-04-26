Election campaign break for Erdogan | News.at

The president wrote on Twitter yesterday that he would rest on Wednesday due to “minor illness” and on the advice of his doctors.
A live interview with Erdogan was canceled on Tuesday evening and further appearances were canceled, Erdogan spoke of stomach problems. Opposition leader and Erdogan challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter on Wednesday. As of today, around three million Turks abroad have already been called to vote for the elections on May 14.
