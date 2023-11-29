Election of Justices of the Peace in Palmira will have a new calendar

Due to the lack of applicants for Justices of the Peace and Reconsideration, the Palmira Mayor’s Office suspended the elections, which were scheduled for November 26.

Through resolution 084 of November 2023, the municipal administration suspended said election day due to the low registration of candidates.

The measure had to be taken, since the entire electoral district needed in each commune is not covered.

The Government Secretariat of Palmira informed the community about the postponement of the elections for justices of the peace and justices of the peace and reconsideration, due to the low registration of candidates.

Although the Municipal Person’s Office carried out adequate institutional dissemination, since last July 26 of this year, with the objective that Palmyra citizens, both in the nine rural communes and the seven urban communes, applied and registered as candidates for develop the electoral process in this jurisdiction, there were only a total of fifteen candidates.

The decision was made by the members of the Municipal Commission for Electoral Coordination and Monitoring, at the Ombudsman’s facilities, in an extraordinary in-person meeting, after the Municipal Ombudsman’s team presented the report where the stages of the electoral process were evidenced. ongoing, related to the call and registration of candidates, telling those present that only eleven people applied for justices of the peace and four people for Reconsideration Justices of the Peace.

The Mayor’s Office reported that in the next constitutional period, a new electoral calendar must be presented for the elections of Justices of the Peace and Justices of the Peace for Reconsideration in the municipality of Palmira for the period 2024 – 2029, in order to guarantee equitable exercise of democracy and that the electoral process of popular election in the municipality of Palmira is carried out under equal and transparent conditions.

The Ombudsman reported that the registrations made will also be respected, in compliance with the electoral stage of registration of candidates before the Municipal Ombudsman, which corresponds to eleven people who would be nominated for Justices of the Peace and four people for Reconsideration Justices of the Peace.

